Another One? Word On The Street Is That Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant Too

Either there’s something in the Calabasas water, or the Kardashians are pulling off the biggest troll moment in history.

No one from the family has confirmed whether or not rumors are true that Kylie and Khloé are both pregnant — and now the streets are saying that Kourtney is also expecting a bundle of joy. But we know that her baby daddy of three, Scott Disick, has been prancing around town with girlfriend Sophia Richie, so the chances of him being Kourt’s baby daddy are slim to none.

However, her boyfriend of almost a year, Younes Bendjima, could be the daddy of Kourtney’s fourth child. The two have been pretty much inseparable since they sort of went public last year — and Kourtney even talks about planning a sexy surprise for her new beau’s birthday on her family’s show KUWTK.



But according to Twitter, the pregnancy rumors could just be another Kardashian Konspiracy or a ploy to take over the world. Both theories sound pretty legit:

When you hear Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant, you know Kris Jenner is currently: pic.twitter.com/MvHnolhV0i — Grace (@gracegreenblatt) October 12, 2017

Y'all Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly pregnant.

So that's Kim, Kylie, Khloe and Kourtney Them hoes making an army guys — ™ (@6yrOld_) October 11, 2017

@enews @kourtneykardash is pregnant too??! Is there one that isn’t? Rob- are you pregnant bro? Good Lord! — Amanda Greer (@AmandaGreer19) October 11, 2017

Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnant now so it looks like my future grandchildren will have their own kardashians to keep up with — Jess Gamez Rodriguez (@hi_im_jesss) October 12, 2017

Now all the Kardashians are pregnant! including Kourtney Something smells fishy 🐟 here! Is Kourtney a surrogate for Khole🤔 #psychicreview — Tracey Brown LIVE 🔮 (@TraceyBrownLIVE) October 11, 2017

Run, Kendall. Run.