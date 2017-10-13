Entertainment News
Another One? Word On The Street Is That Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant Too

Global Grind
WWD And Variety Inaugural Stylemakers' Event

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Either there’s something in the Calabasas water, or the Kardashians are pulling off the biggest troll moment in history.

No one from the family has confirmed whether or not rumors are true that Kylie and Khloé are both pregnant — and now the streets are saying  that Kourtney is also expecting a bundle of joy. But we know that her baby daddy of three, Scott Disick, has been prancing around town with girlfriend Sophia Richie, so the chances of him being Kourt’s baby daddy are slim to none.

However, her boyfriend of almost a year, Younes Bendjima, could be the daddy of Kourtney’s fourth child.  The two have been pretty much inseparable since they sort of went public last year — and Kourtney even talks about planning a sexy surprise for her new beau’s birthday on her family’s show KUWTK.

 


But according to Twitter, the pregnancy rumors could just be another Kardashian Konspiracy or a ploy to take over the world. Both theories sound pretty legit:

 

Run, Kendall. Run.

