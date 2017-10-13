Young Dolph Released From Hospital And Announces New Album [VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat TV
Young Dolph Released From Hospital And Announces New Album [VIDEO]

After recently being shot in an altercation in Hollywood California Young Dolph has recovered from his gun shot wounds and announces his new album upon being released from the hospital.

