Wow: Atlanta Just Decriminalized Marijuana Possession

Global Grind Staff

Atlanta is decriminalizing jail penalties for less than an ounce of marijuana.

Mayor Kasim Reed explained the legislation in a video: “If you have less than an ounce of marijuana, the most that can happen to you is that you will receive a $75 fine.”

In 2016, over 600,000 Americans were arrested on weed charges.

Pleased to sign the marijuana legislation last night at 6:24pm. Thanks to @KwanzaHall & @KeishaBottoms for all their hard work on this. pic.twitter.com/OyUFYwWYkW — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) October 11, 2017