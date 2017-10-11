Terry Crews Reveals Sex Assault Amid Hollywood Controversy

Crews spoke of an occurrence at a function last year when a Hollywood exec groped and grabbed his genitals in front of his wife. When he confronted the man about the incident, Crews said, “He just grinned like a jerk.”
The actor also spoke of wanting to defend himself, but based on his appearance, he chose to refrain. He knew exactly what headline would follow: “240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho.”
Crews felt compelled to come forward with his experience in the wake of women sharing their stories of being sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. Perhaps most importantly, he also empathized with women who let certain situations go, in fear of the repercussions. The famed Hollywood producer has been accused of victimizing several A-list actresses such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Rosanna Arquette.