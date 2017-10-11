Mendeecees’ Baby’s Mother Says He Hasn’t Spoken To His Son In 10 Months

Mendeecees Harris’ baby’s mother Samantha Wallace claims the incarcerated Love & Hip Hop star hasn’t written or called his son Lil’ Mendeecees in 10 months. Sam took to Instagram to blast Mendeecees for showing love via social media in posts that Yandy Smith curates on his social media pages.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
It is just not enough to wish him a Happy 🎂 birthday. Every year around this time LHHNY is about to air, all the phoniness come out. It’s funny how Mendeecees and Yandy have these great post and captions (which we all know Yandy is writing and posting for him) especially, for my son’s birthday, but where is the father when it comes to my son getting emotional support (we all know he is in jail), most important my son needs his dad to talk 📞to| about first days of school 📓: how to master mathematics|To discuss sports: why did NFL players Brandon Marshall and Colin Kaepernick kneel| Basketball tournaments: how to win| Tryouts: how to execute. Or just about LIFE!!! Lets mention for the past 10 mouths ❌ No phone calls, ❌ no letters 📝 being written, I am 🚫blocked from visits, so how is your son supposed to see him 🙄 ??? 🚫blocked on social media, I am NOT angry 😡 just can’t 🤷🏽♀️understand the B.S. DRAMA from their side. Oh And I want “fame” but they stay posting up lies making me out to be the bad guy. 🗣Don’t show love ONLY through social media, your son needs his father in REAL LIFE. lil Mendeecees knows the truth & never forget that. If your actions don’t live up to your words then you have nothing to say. In that case Your ego is bigger than that heart ❤️
Clearly, there is still a bunch of drama going on in the Harris household. We’re sure we’ll be seeing much more of this story line when Love & Hip Hop NY comes back on October 30.
RELATED STORIES:
Yandy Smith-Harris Sets The Record Straight About Her Marriage To Mendeecees
“Love And Hip Hop” Star Yandy Smith Reveals That She And Partner Mendeecees Aren’t Legally Married
Everybody Not Woke: Black Celebrities Who Performed The National Anthem
Everybody Not Woke: Black Celebrities Who Performed The National Anthem
1. Jennifer Hudson - Super Bowl XLIII Pre-Game ShowSource:Getty 1 of 16
2. Aretha Franklin - Super Bowl XL - Pittsburgh Steelers v Seattle SeahawksSource:Getty 2 of 16
3. Beyonce - Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show Press ConferenceSource:Getty 3 of 16
4. Luther VandrossSource:Getty 4 of 16
5. Vanessa Williams - SBXXXSource:Getty 5 of 16
6. Whitney Houston - Sings National Anthem At Super Bowl XXVSource:Getty 6 of 16
7. Alicia Keys - Super Bowl XLVII - Baltimore Ravens v San Francico 49ersSource:Getty 7 of 16
8. Natalie Cole - Super Bowl XXVIII - Dallas Cowboys v Buffalo BillsSource:Getty 8 of 16
9. Marvin GayeSource:Getty 9 of 16
10. MonicaSource:Getty 10 of 16
11. Patti LaBelleSource:Getty 11 of 16
12. Fantasia - 2004 Major League Baseball All-Star Game - July 13, 2004Source:Getty 12 of 16
13. Brandy - Sony Ericsson Open - Day 5Source:Getty 13 of 16
14. Jordin Sparks - Seattle Seahawks v Arizona CardinalsSource:Getty 14 of 16
15. Mariah Carey - Super Bowl XXXVI - Pre-Game ShowSource:Getty 15 of 16
16. Anthony Hamilton - Jordan Classic All American GameSource:Getty 16 of 16