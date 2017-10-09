RIP Uncle Willie! Taraji P. Henson Posts Tribute After Her Dog Dies

Poor Taraji!

Last week, the Empire star posted on Instagram that her beloved 16-year-old dog Uncle Willie went to doggie heaven. In her heartfelt tribute she wrote, “Although I understand NOTHING lasts forever the pain is still very real. #RipUncleWillie He made it 16 long years. He truly was #BenjaminButton I will miss you soooooooooo much!!! ”

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Oct 5, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT

The actress also added another picture stressing that losing a pet is an extremely painful: “Ppl might think losing your pet is something so simple. But it isn’t they become apart of your family. They comfort you in the worst time they love you no matter what and they become more like family. You tell them everything and they keep your inner most secrets because they are so loyal.”

She added:”But we love them like our own children they become apart of who we are. They make us smile when we are down and than when there gone we miss them the most. @tarajiphenson I’m soo sorry and I hope you fine peace in this time. I love this picture soo much he was happy and he was loved. And now he can Rest In Peace. #RIPUncleWillie”

In a 2013 ad for PETA, The Hidden Figures star gushed about important Willie was to her.

“I never thought that I could be so in love with an animal until I had Willie.He’s our family. He has beds in every room. He travels everywhere I go. He’s just the best companion.”

RIP Uncle Willie!

BEAUTIES: Have you ever lost a pet?

