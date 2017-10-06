Joseline Hernandez Has A Diss Track Against Mona Scott On The Way

Global Grind

Joseline Hernandez‘s beef with Mona Scott-Young just won’t let up. The Puerto Rican princess stopped by Shade 45 to chat with DJ Kayslay on Thursday, and broke down a few of the shady bars she wrote about the Love & Hip Hop creator.

Hopefully Joseline’s new music will take off, because she definitely won’t be returning to LHH Atlanta after this.

Check out the diss lyrics at 8:40.