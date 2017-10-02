World Stop: Blac Chyna Goes Boarderline Nude At 2017 SlutWalk

This past Sunday was Amber Rose‘s third annual SlutWalk in Downtown L.A. The event is used to help put an end to slut shaming and to talk about certain issues women face.
A variety of folks showed up to support including Amber’s BFF Blac Chyna. She definitely turned heads when she strutted down the pavement wearing only a string bikini, bra, and a sparkly netted cover. Various body parts were visible…to say the least. You can check out photos below.
Amber Rose showed up in a fun superhero outfit, labeling herself “Captain Save A H*e.” Amber’s ride-or-die bae 21 Savage was there to support as well.
You can check out some of the other fashion statements from the event below — including one from celebrity lawyer Lisa Bloom.
