#ThrowItBack: New Spotify Playlist Will Make You Feel Like A Kid Again

The 'time capsule' playlist just needs to know your age to program the nostalgia.

Spotify thinks it can guess what you want to hear just by knowing your birthday.

Their new ‘time capsule’ service reportedly “gathers tunes from your teens and early twenties, throwing them alltogether in a personalized trip down memory lane.”

Want to give it a go? Find “Your Time Capsule” at timecapsule.spotify.com, at the top of Home or in the Decades section of Browse on the Spotify app for iOS or Android.

Mashable has the full story here.

