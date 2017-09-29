News & Gossip
WTF: China Installs 20 Million Street Cameras That Can Track Faces, License Plates

The future is here and it's kind of scary.

Big brother keeps getting bigger.

China is the first major government to go all in on surveillance, installing over 20 million cameras with artificial intelligence that can scan and recognize faces, license plates and more on the street.

DailyMail has more info on the project, which can be used to identify a person’s age, gender and clothes and track them throughout the day.

photos