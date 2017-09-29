WTF: China Installs 20 Million Street Cameras That Can Track Faces, License Plates

Big brother keeps getting bigger.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
China is the first major government to go all in on surveillance, installing over 20 million cameras with artificial intelligence that can scan and recognize faces, license plates and more on the street.
DailyMail has more info on the project, which can be used to identify a person’s age, gender and clothes and track them throughout the day.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Women In Government, Science & Technology You Need To Know
12 photos Launch gallery
Women In Government, Science & Technology You Need To Know
1. Hadiyah MujhidSource:Twitter 1 of 12
2. Linda AsongSource:Twitter 2 of 12
3. Sheena AllenSource:Twitter 3 of 12
4. Ashley Nelson HornsteinSource:Twitter 4 of 12
5. Rachel WalkerSource:Twitter 5 of 12
6. Tiffani BellSource:Twitter 6 of 12
7. Anne AmuzuSource:Twitter 7 of 12
8. Kamala HarrisSource:Twitter 8 of 12
9. Valeisha JonesSource:Instagram 9 of 12
10. Maci Peterson – Co Founder of ‘On Second Thought’Source:Instagram 10 of 12
11. Kaya Thomas11 of 12
12. Candy V. Mitchell, co-creator of MyvannaSource:Twitter 12 of 12
comments – Add Yours