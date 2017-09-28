Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why It’s Hard For Rappers Who Make Millions To Keep Them [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Forbes released its annual list of the highest grossing rappers in the game. For 2016, Chance The Rapper, Drake, DJ Khaled and Pitbull were just some of the names that rounded out the top 10 money-makers. It’s easy to look at these high numbers and imagine them to be free-flowing money fountains.

But Da Brat & Rickey Smiley explain why, in actuality, making 32 million dollars in a year rarely means that artist actually ever sees that full 32 million. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos