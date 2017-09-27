Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Was This NBA Star Shooting His Shot With A Gorgeous Reporter?

Or maybe he was just faded.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

NBA All-Star Game 2016

Source: Elsa / Getty


Shooters shoot.

Michael Beasley is one of the most legendary basketball players in NCAA history, and this year he’s focused on raising his NBA rep when he fills Carmelo Anthony’s spot on the New York Knicks.

Taylor Rooks is a rising star for SportsNet New York and CBS Sports because she gets to the bottom of the stories that matter to sports fans.

In the video below, Rooks doesn’t back down when challenging Beasley to put some more thought into his next-level theories about the human brain.

It’s not hard to see how the scoring specialist and marijuana enthusiast earned the nickname “Be Easy” over the years.

Now the tweets want to know if his theory was inspired by the loud, or if he was just trying to ease his way into the paint to get off a decent shot with Ms. Rooks?

Either way, can’t be mad at the man.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Was This NBA Star Shooting His Shot With A Gorgeous Reporter?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Something Old, Something New: 8 Fall Shows To…
 8 hours ago
09.27.17
Was This NBA Star Shooting His Shot With…
 9 hours ago
09.27.17
B.o.B Wants You To Donate To His GoFundMe…
 9 hours ago
09.27.17
Nicki Minaj’s Childhood Bully Has To Regret This…
 9 hours ago
09.27.17
Chance The Rapper Debuts New Track Live On…
 10 hours ago
09.27.17
Budweiser Made In America Music Festival - Los Angeles - Day 2
Chance The Rapper debuts his new song on…
 16 hours ago
09.27.17
The ‘Def Comedy Jam 25’ Reunion Show Is…
 1 day ago
09.26.17
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Pepsi Stage - Fixed Show
Macklemore & Kesha perform “Good Old Days” on…
 2 days ago
09.26.17
Melo and Gelo Steal The Spotlight In Episode…
 2 days ago
09.25.17
Game Changer: Cardi B Hits #1 With ‘Bodak…
 2 days ago
09.25.17
Jay Z
Jay-Z Performs in London on Live Lounge
 3 days ago
09.25.17
Rest In Peace, Charles Bradley
 3 days ago
09.24.17
Jennifer Lopez donates $1 Million for hurricane relief…
 3 days ago
09.24.17
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Can Cardi B Accomplish What Hasn’t Been Done…
 5 days ago
09.22.17
Justin Bieber Has A Message On #BlackLivesMatter
 5 days ago
09.22.17
Did T.I. & Tiny Call Off Their Divorce?
 5 days ago
09.22.17
photos