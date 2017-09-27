News & Gossip
Young Dolph Shot In LA, Police Name Yo Gotti ‘Person Of Interest’

Dolph is currently in critical condition.

97.9 The Beat Staff
young dolph globalgrind interview

Source: GlobalGrind

Prayers up.

KTLA and TMZ are reporting that Yo Gotti and Young Dolph had an altercation that escalated into a shooting in Los Angeles Tuesday (September 26). Dolph is currently in critical condition as fans and fellow rappers send their best wishes via social media.

According to the LAPD, Gotti and Dolph were staying at the same hotel when their crews bumped heads in the parking lot. XXL has the full details of the ongoing investigation:

The shooting occurred in the valet parking area of the Loews Hotel, according to a police captain who spoke to KTLA. “They had an argument, which escalated to a physical fight,” LAPD Officer Meghan Aguilar said. “At one point, Young Dolph was knocked to the ground. And then one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and began shooting at him.”

LAPD are looking for two people possibly involved in the shooting. They’ve detained one person, but they aren’t sure if it’s the shooter. “We have one individual detained. We’re not sure if that was the person who shot Young Dolph,” said Trainor, adding that the person who was detained may have been involved in the fight outside the hotel.

Police described the shooter as a black man last seen in a gold Cadillac Escalade. After searching for the vehicle, authorities found the car abandoned near Highland and Franklin avenues.

The two Memphis rappers have been entangled in a highly-publicized beef for awhile now. The story goes that Gotti wanted to sign Dolph some time back when the Paper Route Empire MC started getting hot in their city. But Dolph turned him down, and ever since the two have thrown shots at each other.

In February, Young Dolph’s SUV was shot up over 100 times. He escaped unscathed, but soon after, Gotti’s artist Blac Youngsta turned himself into authorities in connection to the shooting.

Young Dolph Shot In LA, Police Name Yo Gotti 'Person Of Interest'

BLAC YOUNGSTA , Yo Gotti , young dolph

