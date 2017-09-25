Hollywood Zay
Jennifer Lopez donates $1 Million for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico

hollywoodzay
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez has always been a very proud Puerto Rican. In fact recently she announced that she will be giving back to the island. The actress as well as singer has revealed publicly that she has not heard from her family in Puerto Rico after the hurricanes. Whilst she was at a New York press conference with Governor Cuomo she advertised that she is going to donate one million dollars to help with the damage from the two hurricanes. 

She has been encouraging others to get in on helping out in Puerto Rico. She goes on to say “Our island Puerto Rico has been hit by the two most devastating hurricanes we’ve ever seen Irma and Maria . Today, Puerto Rico needs our help. I urge you to support and donate to the efforts”. Jennifer Lopez has been voicing how much she yearns to lend a hand to those in need, “what’s foremost about on my mind is trying to figure out the best way to help”. Hopefully with all this generosity Puerto Rico will be restored with time.

Jennifer Lopez

photos