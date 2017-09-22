Entertainment News
Did T.I. & Tiny Call Off Their Divorce?

The family hustle doesn't stop after all.

97.9 The Beat Staff
925 Scales Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Hosted By T.I.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

T.I. and Tiny are proof that anything can happen in a season — whether it’s a reality show season or a change in weather.

After a tumultuous year of cheating allegations, divorce filings and social media quarrels, reports are saying that the couple has decided to give their relationship another shot. According to The Jasmine Brand, Tip and Tiny have officially called off their divorce.

A source revealed, “They’ve been together for years and they truly love each other. Both of them realize what they have isn’t worth throwing away.” But considering how public their troubled times were, an insider claims the couple doesn’t want the public to know that they’ve rekindled their flame, saying, “Everyone was in their business when they announced their split, so they’re trying to keep their marriage more private.”

A source even added that Tiny moved out of the house she was staying in to move back in with T.I. The family is all living in one house now. “She still has the other house, but it’s being occupied by someone else.” the insider revealed.

The news comes just a day after Tiny defended herself and her hubby against Wendy Williams for saying that Tiny has plastic surgery and that Tip wears shoe-lifts to help with his height. Tiny going to bat for her man just like old times is a clear sime that they have some rekindling going on in the Harris household.

Looks like the family hustle will continue.

