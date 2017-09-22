Here’s Why You Should Bump Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” At Least Once Today

Have you streamed Cardi B‘s hit “Bodak Yellow” today? The undeniable smash of the summer is in competition with Taylor Swift for the number one spot on the Billboard charts. And instead of letting Cardi finish her historic run cleanly, Taylor dropped the price of her single to try to hold on to her spot for one more week.
Nobody’s been working hard as Cardi this year, and her Spanish remix and new version with Kodak Black (whose “No Flockin” inspired “Bodak”) are two more reasons to visit her page on your whatever streaming service you use and help Queen Cardi claim her rightful spot on top of the charts.
