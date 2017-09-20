Entertainment News
There’s Finally A Name And Face To The Georgia Woman Suing Usher In Herpes Lawsuit

She argues her case in great detail.

The Georgia woman who’s suing Usher for $20 million for allegedly giving her genital herpes is finally coming out publicly.

According to TMZ, her name is Laura Helm and she says in new legal documents that she had two sexual encounters with Usher. The docs say the “Confessions” singer behaved very oddly in their encounters. Helm states in the docs that Usher ran to the bathroom before they finished first having sex. The second time, she says he did not wear a condom and a few days after Helm says she noticed an unusual bump on the inside of her cheek. A few days passed and Helm says she noticed another bump the size of a green pea on her vagina.

Helm says Usher set the mood the second time by putting on some jazz music and performing oral sex on her. Helm insists her and Usher started off as platonic friends but then she was wooed by the singer when he told her of his humanitarian efforts in Africa. You can check out a picture of Helm here.

We’ll keep you updated as the story continues to unfold.

 

photos