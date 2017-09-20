Laurence Fishburne’s Wife Gina Torres Is Spotted Kissing Another Man

‘s wifeis raising some major questions. Last week, Gina was spotted out in public kissing up on another man.

According to Page Six, Gina was seen with the unknown man at the Sweet Butter cafe in LA. And if you’re wondering if she was rocking her wedding ring from Laurence…she wasn’t. At one point, a pictures shows Gina taking the mystery man’s face into her hands to passionately kiss him across the table. The two were VERY intimate. Evidence below:

I really have no idea what is going on but the way they look at each other is so 😍😍😍 If my Queen is happy, i'm happy #GinaTorres pic.twitter.com/2CNqAIoLys — suy (@jesscapearson) September 20, 2017

Fishburne and Torres were married in 2002, however since then, there’s a possibility they’ve quietly split. Their last public appearance together was in December 2015. In September of last year, Torres even told the New York Times that she left her show Suits after six years because “my personal life needed to be tended to.”

Neither Fishburne nor Torres have made a public statement on the mystery man. The way Torres is PDAing in public with him, it seems like she makes no apologies.

