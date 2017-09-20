Beyoncé And Other Celebrities React To Mexico City Earthquake

according to The New York Times. The quake measured 7.1 at its epicenter and the aftermath resulted in buildings collapsing, including a elementary school. Officials say at least 21 kids died after the school fell. Deaths have been recorded in the states of Morelos and Puebla along with Mexico City.A huge earthquake in Mexico City has left more than 200 people dead,
Since news of the quake hit on Tuesday, many celebrities have came out to send their thoughts and prayers. Beyoncé posted on Instagram sending her prayers to Mexico and Puerto Rico — which was recently hit by Hurricane Maria.
Other celebrities gave their voice to the tragedy in Mexico.
Groups and organizations that are accepting donations for relief in Mexico include UNICEF Mexico, Save The Children Mexico, and Mexico City-based Project Paz.
