Videos
Home > Videos

JWhiteDidIt Producer Of Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” Chops it up w/ JKruz [VIDEO]

JKruz
Leave a comment

Follow him on Twitter @JWhiteDidIt

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

97.9 the beat dub car show 2017

Cardi B Performs At #979Carshow

34 photos Launch gallery

Cardi B Performs At #979Carshow

Continue reading JWhiteDidIt Producer Of Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” Chops it up w/ JKruz [VIDEO]

Cardi B Performs At #979Carshow

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Halle Berry Lands In A Sticky Situation During…
 8 hours ago
09.20.17
Beyoncé And Other Celebrities React To Mexico City…
 10 hours ago
09.20.17
Mystikal Is Indicted On A First Degree Rape…
 10 hours ago
09.20.17
Laurence Fishburne’s Wife Gina Torres Is Spotted Kissing…
 12 hours ago
09.20.17
Did JAY-Z Turn Down The Super Bowl To…
 12 hours ago
09.20.17
Woptober Fest
Gucci Mane Talks Prison, Proposing to Fiancee and…
 1 day ago
09.19.17
‘Straight Outta Compton’ Star O’Shea Jackson Jr. Might…
 1 day ago
09.19.17
QOTD: Who Is Your Imaginary Bae?
 2 days ago
09.19.17
Stop! Blue Ivy Allegedly Has Her Own Butler
 2 days ago
09.19.17
Suge Knight’s Girlfriend Is Indicted For Selling His…
 2 days ago
09.19.17
Dick Gregory’s Son Isn’t Happy About His Father’s…
 2 days ago
09.19.17
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room
Donald Glover Wins At The Emmys
 2 days ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 2 days ago
09.18.17
Red Carpet Rundown: ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The…
 2 days ago
09.18.17
Chris Rock Has Something To Say About Colin…
 3 days ago
09.18.17
All Wins! Donald Glover Reveals He’s Expecting Baby…
 3 days ago
09.18.17
photos