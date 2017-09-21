JWhiteDidIt Producer Of Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” Chops it up w/ JKruz [VIDEO]

Follow him on Twitter @JWhiteDidIt
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Cardi B Performs At #979Carshow
34 photos Launch gallery
Cardi B Performs At #979Carshow
1. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017Source:Radio One 1 of 34
2. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017Source:Radio One 2 of 34
3. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017Source:Radio One 3 of 34
4. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017Source:Radio One 4 of 34
5. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017Source:Radio One 5 of 34
6. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017Source:Radio One 6 of 34
7. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017Source:Radio One 7 of 34
8. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017Source:Radio One 8 of 34
9. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017Source:Radio One 9 of 34
10. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017Source:Radio One 10 of 34
11. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017Source:Radio One 11 of 34
12. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017Source:Radio One 12 of 34
13. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017Source:Radio One 13 of 34
14. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017Source:Radio One 14 of 34
15. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017Source:Radio One 15 of 34
16. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017Source:Radio One 16 of 34
17. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017Source:Radio One 17 of 34
18. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017Source:Radio One 18 of 34
19. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017Source:Radio One 19 of 34
20. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017Source:Radio One 20 of 34
21. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017Source:Radio One 21 of 34
22. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017Source:Radio One 22 of 34
23. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017Source:Radio One 23 of 34
24. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017Source:Radio One 24 of 34
25. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017Source:Radio One 25 of 34
26. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017Source:Radio One 26 of 34
27. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017Source:Radio One 27 of 34
28. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017Source:Radio One 28 of 34
29. 97.9 the beat dub car show 2017Source:Radio One 29 of 34
30. The Blonds - Front Row & Backstage - Spring 2016 MADE Fashion WeekSource:Getty 30 of 34
31. Cardi B @ 97.9 The BeatSource:97.9 The Beat 31 of 34
32. From Blitz To Hits 6th Anniversary CelebrationSource:Getty 32 of 34
33. Cardi B @ 97.9 The BeatSource:97.9 The Beat 33 of 34
34. Cardi B In Concert - New York CitySource:Getty 34 of 34
comments – Add Yours