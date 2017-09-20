News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Update: Kenneka Jenkins Freezer Footage Doesn’t Exist

Will we ever know what really happened?

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Video shows Chicago woman staggering through hotel kitchen, not entering freezer where her body was found

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

The plot just thickened in the mysterious and controversial death of the 19 year-old Black teen Kenneka Jenkins, who was found dead in a hotel freezer at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center on Sept. 10.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to CBS 2, video of Kenneka Jenkins actually walking into the freezer doesn’t exist. It appears there was no camera directly focused on the freezer.

MUST READ: Here’s Everything We Know About The Mysterious Death Of Kenneka Jenkins

Police released surveillance footage that showed Kenneka stumbling through the unrestricted area of the hotel, but never locking herself inside the walk in the freezer where they claim she died.

This report completely contradicts the timeline presented by Chicago activist Andrew Holmes, who held a press conference after viewing footage. He claimed there was video evidence of Kenneka walking inside the freezer and it closing behind her. He said he stood inside the freezer she allegedly died in and recalled how hot and dark it was.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

MUST READ: Chicago Activist: Video Of Kenneka Jenkins Shows Her Walking Into Freezer Alone

Kenneka Jenkins’ death captivated the Internet when it first broke, spawning numerous theories about the events that happened the night Kenneka went missing.

The Rosemont police are currently investigating Kenneka’s death despite push from outside parties to involve the FBI, TheChicagoTribune reports. “This investigation has been and remains the utmost priority for us,” Chief Donald Stephens said on Monday.

Kenneka’s mother is determined to get to the truth surround the details of Kenneka’s death.

“I’m not a professional, but the FBI, from what I heard, they are professionals,” Teresa Martin said. “I’m just looking for help — that’s all I’ve been asking for since day one.”

RELATED STORIES:

Police Release Video Of Kenneka Jenkins Wandering Around Hotel Alone

Chicago Activist: Video Of Kenneka Jenkins Shows Her Walking Into Freezer Alone

Here’s Everything We Know About The Mysterious Death Of Kenneka Jenkins

97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017

See If You Were Caught On Camera At The 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show [Photo Gallery]

51 photos Launch gallery

See If You Were Caught On Camera At The 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show [Photo Gallery]

Continue reading Update: Kenneka Jenkins Freezer Footage Doesn’t Exist

See If You Were Caught On Camera At The 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show [Photo Gallery]

Chicago , death , kenneka jenkins , TM

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Woptober Fest
Gucci Mane Talks Prison, Proposing to Fiancee and…
 21 hours ago
09.19.17
‘Straight Outta Compton’ Star O’Shea Jackson Jr. Might…
 22 hours ago
09.19.17
QOTD: Who Is Your Imaginary Bae?
 22 hours ago
09.19.17
Stop! Blue Ivy Allegedly Has Her Own Butler
 23 hours ago
09.19.17
Suge Knight’s Girlfriend Is Indicted For Selling His…
 24 hours ago
09.19.17
Dick Gregory’s Son Isn’t Happy About His Father’s…
 1 day ago
09.19.17
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room
Donald Glover Wins At The Emmys
 1 day ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 2 days ago
09.18.17
Red Carpet Rundown: ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The…
 2 days ago
09.18.17
Chris Rock Has Something To Say About Colin…
 2 days ago
09.18.17
All Wins! Donald Glover Reveals He’s Expecting Baby…
 2 days ago
09.18.17
No Love For Charlie Murphy And Dick Gregory…
 2 days ago
09.18.17
No Limit by G-Eazy ft Cardi B and…
 2 days ago
09.17.17
Kevin Hart Apologizes To His Wife and Kids…
 3 days ago
09.17.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 4 days ago
09.16.17
Floyd Mayweather Says ‘Real Men’ Use P*ssy-Grabbing Language
 5 days ago
09.15.17
photos