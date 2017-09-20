Update: Kenneka Jenkins Freezer Footage Doesn’t Exist

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty
The plot just thickened in the mysterious and controversial death of the 19 year-old Black teen Kenneka Jenkins, who was found dead in a hotel freezer at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center on Sept. 10.
Follow The Beat On Twitter:
According to CBS 2, video of Kenneka Jenkins actually walking into the freezer doesn’t exist. It appears there was no camera directly focused on the freezer.
MUST READ: Here’s Everything We Know About The Mysterious Death Of Kenneka Jenkins
Police released surveillance footage that showed Kenneka stumbling through the unrestricted area of the hotel, but never locking herself inside the walk in the freezer where they claim she died.
This report completely contradicts the timeline presented by Chicago activist Andrew Holmes, who held a press conference after viewing footage. He claimed there was video evidence of Kenneka walking inside the freezer and it closing behind her. He said he stood inside the freezer she allegedly died in and recalled how hot and dark it was.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
MUST READ: Chicago Activist: Video Of Kenneka Jenkins Shows Her Walking Into Freezer Alone
Kenneka Jenkins’ death captivated the Internet when it first broke, spawning numerous theories about the events that happened the night Kenneka went missing.
The Rosemont police are currently investigating Kenneka’s death despite push from outside parties to involve the FBI, TheChicagoTribune reports. “This investigation has been and remains the utmost priority for us,” Chief Donald Stephens said on Monday.
Kenneka’s mother is determined to get to the truth surround the details of Kenneka’s death.
“I’m not a professional, but the FBI, from what I heard, they are professionals,” Teresa Martin said. “I’m just looking for help — that’s all I’ve been asking for since day one.”
RELATED STORIES:
Police Release Video Of Kenneka Jenkins Wandering Around Hotel Alone
Chicago Activist: Video Of Kenneka Jenkins Shows Her Walking Into Freezer Alone
Here’s Everything We Know About The Mysterious Death Of Kenneka Jenkins
See If You Were Caught On Camera At The 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show [Photo Gallery]
51 photos Launch gallery
1. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
1 of 51
2. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
2 of 51
3. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
3 of 51
4. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
4 of 51
5. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
5 of 51
6. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
6 of 51
7. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
7 of 51
8. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
8 of 51
9. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
9 of 51
10. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
10 of 51
11. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
11 of 51
12. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
12 of 51
13. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
13 of 51
14. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
14 of 51
15. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
15 of 51
16. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
16 of 51
17. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
17 of 51
18. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
18 of 51
19. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
19 of 51
20. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
20 of 51
21. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
21 of 51
22. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
22 of 51
23. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
23 of 51
24. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
24 of 51
25. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
25 of 51
26. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
26 of 51
27. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
27 of 51
28. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
28 of 51
29. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
29 of 51
30. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
30 of 51
31. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
31 of 51
32. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
32 of 51
33. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
33 of 51
34. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
34 of 51
35. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
35 of 51
36. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
36 of 51
37. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
37 of 51
38. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
38 of 51
39. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
39 of 51
40. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
40 of 51
41. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
41 of 51
42. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
42 of 51
43. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
43 of 51
44. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
44 of 51
45. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
45 of 51
46. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
46 of 51
47. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
47 of 51
48. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
48 of 51
49. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
49 of 51
50. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
50 of 51
51. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
51 of 51