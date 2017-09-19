News & Gossip
These Photos Of Halle Berry At The London Premiere Of ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Will Make Your Jaw Drop

97.9 The Beat Staff
Halle Berry is making press rounds for her latest movie, Kingsman: The Golden Circle. The 51-year-old actress made jaws drop when she arrived at the London premiere in a Fall/Winter 2017 Elie Saab gown.

'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' World Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Showing off her incredible figure, she paired her see through dress with black shoes. The dress had wine colored laser cut floral embellishments over polka dot tulle and is absolutely gorgeous.

'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' World Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Halle proudly showed off the back of the dress which scooped deeply in the back. Look at her legs! She’s in such fantastic shape and her confidence is really glowing on the carpet.

'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' World Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

She wore her hair in a messy top bun and minimal makeup, showing off her natural beauty. We’re loving this look!

photos