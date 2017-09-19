DJ Kayotik
Donald Glover Wins At The Emmys

69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino (Rapper, Actor and Director) won 2 awards at the 69th annual Emmy Awards.  He won the Best Director for a Comedy Series for his FX series, ATL.  He also took home the win for the Best Lead Actor in Comedy, the first black male in 32 years. Congrats!

Backstage at the ceremony, Donald talks his big win, Donald Trump, Star Wars and says that his mixtape with Chance The Rapper is definitely on the way.

