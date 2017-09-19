Donald Glover Wins At The Emmys

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino (Rapper, Actor and Director) won 2 awards at the 69th annual Emmy Awards. He won the Best Director for a Comedy Series for his FX series, ATL. He also took home the win for the Best Lead Actor in Comedy, the first black male in 32 years. Congrats!

Backstage at the ceremony, Donald talks his big win, Donald Trump, Star Wars and says that his mixtape with Chance The Rapper is definitely on the way.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!