Farewell, Black Mamba: Kobe To Retire L.A. Lakers Jersey This Holiday Season

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Farewell, Black Mamba: Kobe To Retire L.A. Lakers Jersey This Holiday Season

The Lakers reportedly tipped off season ticket holders about a "special event."

King Sukii, Cassius
Leave a comment

A fter 20 years on the court, spent entirely in Los Angeles, basketball legend Kobe Bryant retired last year. To make matters more final, the Black Mamba will retire his jersey come December, according to a new report.

Christmas is coming early for Kobe Bryant,” TMZ writes. “The Lakers are planning to retire his jersey before the Warriors game on Dec. 18.” While the franchise hasn’t acknowledged the rumored ceremony at this time, the gossip site insists it’s “Kobe’s big night,” as the Lakers reportedly tipped off season ticket holders, instructing them to hold on to their Dec. 18 tickets for a “special event.”

All in all, retirement seems to suit Kobe well. The proud dad and his wife Vanessa Bryant have their hands full after welcoming their third daughter back in December. Kobe also celebrated his 39th birthday recently (with a Marvel superhero cake he couldn’t help but to gush over).

Blessed #myangels #daddysgirls

A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on

Great morning with #CDFFreedomSchools to stress the importance of reading.

A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on

The Black Mamba is living his best life. Chime in and guess which Kobe jersey they’ll retire—#8 or #24.

SOURCE: TMZ

SEE ALSO:

Kobe Bryant Launches $100 Million Venture Capital Fund

Kobe Bryant Makes A Big Announcement On Instagram

All The Times Vanessa Bryant Has Held It Down For Kobe (PHOTOS)

1 photos Launch gallery

All The Times Vanessa Bryant Has Held It Down For Kobe (PHOTOS)

Continue reading All The Times Vanessa Bryant Has Held It Down For Kobe (PHOTOS)

All The Times Vanessa Bryant Has Held It Down For Kobe (PHOTOS)

kobe bryant , los angeles lakers , retired

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Top Rap Songs Of 2017 (So Far)
 28 mins ago
09.14.17
Future Teams With A Pop Legend For A…
 21 hours ago
09.13.17
Tyrese Slams His Ex-Wife After Accusations He Abused…
 21 hours ago
09.13.17
All The Dope Photos From One MusicFest 2017…
 21 hours ago
09.13.17
Keke Palmer Just Landed An Epic New Gig
 22 hours ago
09.13.17
Six Ways To Revitalize Your Boring Sex Life
 23 hours ago
09.13.17
#CouplesWeLove: Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition…
 1 day ago
09.13.17
Spotify, YouTube and Google Websites
Florida Man’s ‘Evaculation’ Response Sparks Viral Craze 
 1 day ago
09.13.17
Serena Williams Shares First Photos Of Baby Girl…
 1 day ago
09.13.17
Janet Jackson’s Brother On Her Marriage: ‘She Was…
 1 day ago
09.13.17
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Car Show Artist Cardi B Talks Debut Album,…
 2 days ago
09.12.17
Default Thumbnail Image
Listen to Migos And Meek Mill Collab on…
 2 days ago
09.12.17
Bromance Heartbreak: Tyrese Isn’t Done Being Petty With…
 2 days ago
09.12.17
Common And Angela Rye Might Be The New…
 2 days ago
09.12.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Masika Ain’t Got Nothing But Hands…
 2 days ago
09.12.17
2015 Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival - Day 1
The Weeknd & H&M Are Dropping Another Collection…
 2 days ago
09.12.17
photos