Car Show Artist Cardi B Talks Debut Album, Beyoncé and More

Cardi B’s success with her breakout smash “Bodak Yellow” is currently sitting pretty at number 2 on the Hot 100, and is threatening to dethrone Taylor Swift. She recently thanked her many fans for getting her this far:

Thank yooo soooo much :')…All cause of your support ❤️❤️❤️ #2 on Hot 100 billboard 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 NEW MUSIC COMING SOON …… A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 11, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

Before she brings the house down at this year’s 97-9 Monster Energy Dub Car Show, Cardi B spoke about her success, being excited and nervous about her debut album dropping in October, meeting Beyonce and which female rappers she would love to work with:

BITCH I met Beyoncé Bitch !!!!!!!!!!!! A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 3, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

Cardi and Migos member Offset are involved in a relationship that’s blossoming before our very eyes. There’s even been rumors of engagement and marriage which she addressed recently:

Love this pic @offsetyrn A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 12, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

All eyes will be on the interaction the two may or may not have onstage at the 97-9 Monster Energy Dub Car Show going down this Sunday in Dallas! Get your tickets now!

