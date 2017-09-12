Car Show Artist Cardi B Talks Debut Album, Beyoncé and More

Cardi B’s success with her breakout smash “Bodak Yellow” is currently sitting pretty at number 2 on the Hot 100, and is threatening to dethrone Taylor Swift. She recently thanked her many fans for getting her this far:
Before she brings the house down at this year’s 97-9 Monster Energy Dub Car Show, Cardi B spoke about her success, being excited and nervous about her debut album dropping in October, meeting Beyonce and which female rappers she would love to work with:
Cardi and Migos member Offset are involved in a relationship that’s blossoming before our very eyes. There’s even been rumors of engagement and marriage which she addressed recently:
