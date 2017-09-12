Jesse Salazar
Home > Jesse Salazar

Car Show Artist Cardi B Talks Debut Album, Beyoncé and More

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
Leave a comment

Cardi B’s success with her breakout smash “Bodak Yellow” is currently sitting pretty at number 2 on the Hot 100, and is threatening to dethrone Taylor Swift. She recently thanked her many fans for getting her this far:

Before she brings the house down at this year’s 97-9 Monster Energy Dub Car Show, Cardi B spoke about her success, being excited and nervous about her debut album dropping in October, meeting Beyonce and which female rappers she would love to work with:

BITCH I met Beyoncé Bitch !!!!!!!!!!!!

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Cardi and Migos member Offset are involved in a relationship that’s blossoming before our very eyes. There’s even been rumors of engagement and marriage which she addressed recently:

Love this pic @offsetyrn

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

All eyes will be on the interaction the two may or may not have onstage at the 97-9 Monster Energy Dub Car Show  going down this Sunday in Dallas! Get your tickets now!

Beyonce , Bodak Yellow , Car Show , cardi b , HOT 100 , Interview , Migos

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Car Show Artist Cardi B Talks Debut Album, Beyoncé and More

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Top Rap Songs Of 2017 (So Far)
 27 mins ago
09.14.17
Future Teams With A Pop Legend For A…
 21 hours ago
09.13.17
Tyrese Slams His Ex-Wife After Accusations He Abused…
 21 hours ago
09.13.17
All The Dope Photos From One MusicFest 2017…
 21 hours ago
09.13.17
Keke Palmer Just Landed An Epic New Gig
 22 hours ago
09.13.17
Six Ways To Revitalize Your Boring Sex Life
 23 hours ago
09.13.17
#CouplesWeLove: Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition…
 1 day ago
09.13.17
Spotify, YouTube and Google Websites
Florida Man’s ‘Evaculation’ Response Sparks Viral Craze 
 1 day ago
09.13.17
Serena Williams Shares First Photos Of Baby Girl…
 1 day ago
09.13.17
Janet Jackson’s Brother On Her Marriage: ‘She Was…
 1 day ago
09.13.17
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Car Show Artist Cardi B Talks Debut Album,…
 2 days ago
09.12.17
Default Thumbnail Image
Listen to Migos And Meek Mill Collab on…
 2 days ago
09.12.17
Bromance Heartbreak: Tyrese Isn’t Done Being Petty With…
 2 days ago
09.12.17
Common And Angela Rye Might Be The New…
 2 days ago
09.12.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Masika Ain’t Got Nothing But Hands…
 2 days ago
09.12.17
2015 Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival - Day 1
The Weeknd & H&M Are Dropping Another Collection…
 2 days ago
09.12.17
photos