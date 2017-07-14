Entertainment News
Are Karrueche And Quavo Already Calling It Quits?

Find out why sources say issa wrap for the couple.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Birthday Bash After Party Featuring Migos

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Karrueche and Quavo have done a pretty good job at keeping people out of their business, but even that tactic doesn’t guarantee a long lasting relationship.

Sources close to the couple revealed to Bossip that Kae and Quae’s relationship is on the rocks and a split is on the horizon. Rumor has it, both of their camps disapprove of the relationship and that Kae has been advised to stay single to focus on her career. Meanwhile, friends of Quavo are reportedly against the couple because of his previous friendship with Chris Brown. The insider revealed, “He didn’t care about Chris. That’s what Karrueche liked about him. There are a lot of men who are interested in her, but not many who want to deal with taking that interest public, mostly because of Chris.”

The source added that although the Claws star was intrigued by the Migos rapper’s forwardness at first, she wasn’t too pleased about his altercation with CB at this year’s BET Awards. “She’s focused on her career right now and doesn’t have time for drama. She’s so over drama. It may not be done-done, but it seems like she’s fallen back for now,” the insider added.

After such a tumultuous relationship with Brown, Karrueche probably learned that work always comes before boys. Get your coins, sis.

Karrueche , Quavo

