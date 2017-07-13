Entertainment News
It’s Really Over: T.I. Countersuing Tiny Over Divorce

The rapper has responded to Tiny's divorce filing with terms of his own.

97.9 The Beat Staff
VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

The divorce drama between rapper T.I. and his wife Tiny just took a turn for the worse.

Right when the estranged lovers seemed to be making amends with Tiny publicly serenading her estranged boo during a recent performance, T.I. has reportedly filed a countersuit against Tiny.

According to The Jasmine Brand, the Atlanta lyricist has made his own terms for their divorce.

In 2016, the Xscape singer initially filed for divorce from her husband, citing “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” In the paperwork, Tiny asked for primary custody and join legal custody of their three children. She also requested her husband’s financial records of their joint money and investments.

The details of T.I.’s countersuit have not been revealed, but these new terms are definitely a legal death nail in their relationship.

T.I. , tiny

photos