Airbnb Host Allegedly Pushes Black Woman Down Stairs After Late Checkout

A year after Airbnb was sued for racial discrimination, a Black South African woman is claiming that she was thrown down a flight of stairs in Amsterdam because of a late checkout.

Sibahle Nkumbi, who shared a video on social media, believes that was race was behind her ill treatment.

According to The Washington Post, “The shaky video shows the host, who is wearing a black T-shirt, repeatedly say ‘out’ as he pushes Nkumbi against a wall. He then says ‘out now’ more emphatically, while pushing Nkumbi toward the stairs. The video follows Nkumbi as she plunges headfirst down the narrow staircase. The host runs down the stairs, as Nkumbi lies motionless on the floor, before the video stops.”

Nkumbi was also traveling with two other women and South African artist Zanele Muholi.

Nkumbi claims that the host was verbally abusive, saying, “You people” and making other comments that included, “This is not Africa.” She also says that after being pushed, she lost consciousness and later woke up in a hospital with bruises all over her body and face.

David King, Airbnb’s director of diversity, had the following to say about the alleged incident:

“Appalling and unconscionable behavior against members of our community runs counter to everything Airbnb stands for. Our CEO Brian Chesky and I are reaching out to the affected guests. We will take the strongest actions we can against such abhorrent conduct, including banning people for life from our platform and assisting law enforcement with their investigation and potential prosecution. Nobody should ever be treated like this and it will not be tolerated.”

The WaPost reported that Airbnb reported 1.4 million guest arrivals in the Netherlands last year.

Sigh...once again this is 2017.

