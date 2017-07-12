New Video: Sevyn Streeter ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa & Jeremih “Anything U Want”

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sevyn Streeter has been keeping pretty busy these days promoting her new album Girl Disrupted. She decides to treat the fans with a visual for her single “Anything U Want” featuring Ty Dolla $igns, Wiz Khalifa, and Jeremih.
