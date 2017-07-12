Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Does Pebbles Really Deserve To Win A Lawsuit Over The TLC Biopic? [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Perri “Pebbles Reid,” the former manager of TLC, is notorious for how much money the girl group did not make while under her watch. So when the biopic for the 90s R&B girl group aired on Lifetime, it’s no surprise that her character was portrayed that way. But she took major offense to that, and now her $40 million lawsuit against Viacom is going to trial.

She went on somewhat of a social media rant about being portrayed wrongfully in the film, but is she really so much of a victim, or just trying to make herself look like the victim? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos