NEW and NOW | Statik Selektah “Man of the Hour” ft. 2 Chainz & Wiz Khalifa [EXPLICIT]

JKruz
Booooyyyyy I’m feeling this song. It’s 2 dope, seriously, 2 chainz brings the heat with the bars and even Wiz. Check this one out because it’s worth it. Statik is a genius for this one. #Smash if you like it or #Trash if you don’t?

2 Chainz , 97.9 the beat , JKRUZ , Man of the Hour , new and now , new music , STATIK SELEKTAH , Wiz Khalifa

