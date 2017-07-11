NEW and NOW | Statik Selektah “Man of the Hour” ft. 2 Chainz & Wiz Khalifa [EXPLICIT]

Booooyyyyy I’m feeling this song. It’s 2 dope, seriously, 2 chainz brings the heat with the bars and even Wiz. Check this one out because it’s worth it. Statik is a genius for this one. #Smash if you like it or #Trash if you don’t?
NEW and NOW | Dj Khaled – Don’t Quit ft. Jeremih,Travis Scott & Calvin Harris – [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair
https://thebeatdfw.com/2990197/raising-the-bar-w-kassy-levels-savage-video/
The Worlds Richest Rappers In 2017
7 photos Launch gallery
The Worlds Richest Rappers In 2017
1. The Worlds Richest Rappers in 20171 of 7
2. Drake ($90 million)2 of 7
3. Birdman ($110 million)3 of 7
4. Dr. Dre ($740 million)4 of 7
5. Jay Z ($810 million)5 of 7
6. Diddy ($820 million)6 of 7
7. Cheers To More Success in 2017-2018!7 of 7
comments – Add Yours