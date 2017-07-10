Entertainment News
Watch: T.I. Has Another Message For Rob Kardashian

See what the king of the South had to say.

'Roots' Night One Screening

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

T.I. has already inserted himself into the Rob Kardashian vs. Blac Chyna drama — now the Atlanta emcee has more advice for the troubled reality star.

TMZ caught up with Tip over the weekend at LAX, just after Rob set the Internet on fire by exposing his baby mama. He told reporters, “Don’t tell women’s business. That’s bad. It’s a very very bad, it’s poor character. It’s flawed. If a women entrusts you, man, and confide in you, man, you don’t ever let that — you don’t do that. You don’t do that. You know what I’m saying? Our secrets are sacred. We don’t do that. That’s a whole new level of f*** boy s***”

You may recall that T.I. chimed in during BlacRob’s tirade last week and called Rob a “duck” for allowing Chyna to swindle him the way she did. Rob clapped back alleging that T.I. once paid Chyna to have sex with him and Tiny. However, Tip has yet to deny or confirm the claims.

 

Chyna will reportedly be filing a restraining order against the sock designer after releasing what her lawyer calls “revenge porn” of the star for the world wide web to see. See what else T.I. had to say in the video above.

Who's Bad? Every Time Blac Chyna Won Against The Kardashians

The Internet often jokes that Rob Kardashian has five sisters for no reason — because none of them want problems with Blac Chyna. Rob and Chyna have had endless ups and downs in their relationship, but for some reason, the mom of two always seems to come out on top. If having a baby with your baby daddy's girlfriend's brother isn't enough, there were plenty more moments of petty that Chy was the winner. Check out all the times Blac Chyna won against the famous family.

photos