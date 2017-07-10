Jay-Z 4:44 Tour Just Announced… And He’s Coming To The DFW

Jay-Z will be in the DFW on November 7th!
Tickets will be available here in a few days to the general public on July 14th:
https://www.livenation.com/events/690566-nov-7-2017-jay-z-4-44-tour
14 Celebrities Who Put The Chocolate In National Chocolate Day
14 photos Launch gallery
14 Celebrities Who Put The Chocolate In National Chocolate Day
1. Kelly Rowland1 of 14
2. Naomi Campbell2 of 14
3. Kenya Moore3 of 14
4. Kofi Siriboe4 of 14
5. Viola Davis5 of 14
6. Gabrielle Union6 of 14
7. Dwyane Wade7 of 14
8. Lance Gross8 of 14
9. Kevin Hart9 of 14
10. Idris Elba10 of 14
11. Issa Rae11 of 14
12. Serena Williams12 of 14
13. Duckie ThotSource:Instagram 13 of 14
14. Justine SkyeSource:Instagram 14 of 14
comments – Add Yours