Jay-Z 4:44 Tour Just Announced… And He’s Coming To The DFW

4:44 Tour

Jay-Z will be in the DFW on November 7th!

Tickets will be available here in a few days to the general public on July 14th:

https://www.livenation.com/events/690566-nov-7-2017-jay-z-4-44-tour

 

It’s National Chocolate Day, and what better way to celebrate than to highlight some of our favorite, chocolately stars. Black has always been beautiful, but when it comes to darker skin, it’s usually seen as something derogatory or unattractive — those are alternative facts. Nothing glows and shines quite like the dark-skinned person with creamy smooth skin. With skin that matches the tones of the earth and soaks up the illumination of the golden sun, check out these stars who put the chocolate in National Chocolate Day. Sweet tooth’s, beware.

 

