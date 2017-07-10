So Sad: Video Shows ‘In The House’ Star Maia Campbell Back On Drugs

was best known for playing Tiffany in theled sitcom In the House. Along with a few notable roles in the ’90s and 2000s, Campbell later became known for her drug habits, many run-ins with the law, and struggling with bipolar disorder. Campbell was reportedly clean and sober for a few years. Now, due to a viral video, the former child star appears to be back on drugs.

In the clip, Maia is dressed only in a bra and underwear at a gas station. She can be heard saying, “I want some crack.” You can watch the full clip below.



Maia reportedly stopped taking medication to regulate her bipolar disorder after her daughter was born in 2000. She was eventually arrested multiple times for car theft, drug possession and prostitution. In 2010, she was required to go to a mental health facility. In 2012, she checked into a residential treatment center and appeared on Iyanla: Fix My Life.

LL Cool J took notice and an intervention could be on the way. See below:

#LLCoolJ is seeking contact info for his former costar #MaiaCampbell after a recent viral video revealed that she has relapsed and is back on drugs 🙏🏽 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 9, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

Prayers up for Maia Campbell.

