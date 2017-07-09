KKK Protests Removal Of Virginia Confederate Monument

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

KKK Protests Removal Of Virginia Confederate Monument

Earlier this year, the Charlottesville City Council voted to add a memorial for the city’s slaves.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

Ku Klux Klan members gathered at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday to express their outrage over the city’s decision to remove a monument of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, Reuters reports.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Earlier this year, the Charlottesville City Council voted 3-2, in a contentious public debate, to have the statute removed and add a memorial that honors slaves who once lived in the city, the Washington Post reported

Reuters said that during the protest KKK members—who waved Confederate flags, held racist signs, and shouted derogatory chants —were met and outnumbered by scores of counter-protesters who proudly held signage that condemned racism.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“I just want to say that they [the Klan] represent the past, we represent the future,” one of the anti-KKK protesters told NBC Washington.

The outlet reported that 23 people were arrested during the protest.

There’s been a lot of controversy surrounding Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. NBC Washington reported that the park where the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands, known as Lee Park, was renamed Emancipation Park by the city council in June. Republican Corey Stewart, who is considering a Senate run in 2018, held a rally earlier this year denouncing the city’s plan to remove the monument.

The debate about preserving Confederate monuments and symbols has been a nationwide issue. Last week, a Black lawyer named Carlos Moore petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to remove the Confederate emblem from the Mississippi flag, arguing that, as a symbol of White supremacy, it violates the U.S. Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause.

SOURCE: Reuters, NBC Washington, Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

How One Black Mayor Is Handling Racist Monuments

Black Arizona Leaders Call For Removal Of Confederate Monuments

93.5 KDAY Presents The Comedy Get Down

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

10 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

KKK , TM

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Spike Lee And Netflix Drop Sneak Peek Of…
 4 hours ago
07.10.17
Jay-Z Announces ‘4:44’ Tour Dates
 4 hours ago
07.10.17
4:44 Tour
Jay-Z 4:44 Tour Just Announced… And He’s Coming…
 4 hours ago
07.10.17
So Sad: Video Shows ‘In The House’ Star…
 6 hours ago
07.10.17
Lavar Ball Is Not Here For The Kardashian…
 6 hours ago
07.10.17
T.I. Guest On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Watch: T.I. Has Another Message For Rob Kardashian
 6 hours ago
07.10.17
STARZ 'Power' Season 4 L.A. Screening And Party
‘Power’ Recap: Ghost’s Lawyer Is The Real MVP
 16 hours ago
07.10.17
Drama Erupts Between Joseline Hernandez and K. Michelle…
 2 days ago
07.08.17
A NYC Mural Honoring Prodigy Has Already Been…
 2 days ago
07.08.17
Williams Sisters
WATCH Tennis Star Venus Williams Fatal Car Crash…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
2017 BET Experience - STAPLES Center Concert Presented By Coca-Cola - Night 2
21 Savage Talks New Album ISSA, Amber Rose,…
 3 days ago
07.10.17
14 Celebrities Who Put The Chocolate In National…
 3 days ago
07.07.17
Malcolm Jamal Warner Shares Adorable Pics Of His…
 3 days ago
07.07.17
Blac Chyna Just Clapped Back At Rob Kardashian…
 3 days ago
07.07.17
Donnell Rawlings & DJ Kayotik
Come See Comedian Donnell Rawlings Perform LIVE All…
 3 days ago
07.07.17
Bill Cosby’s Retrial Date Has Been Set
 3 days ago
07.07.17
photos