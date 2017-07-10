Recent Black College Graduate Beaten To Death In Greece

An African-American tourist was beaten to death by a group of men while visiting Greece.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CNN, Bakari Henderson, 22, was at a sports bar in the Greek island of Zakynthos with his friends on Friday when a man approached him and began fighting. The brawl escalated into the streets, which prompted security to kick them out.

However, the fight continued on, including even more people such as the bartender and security guard. A report by the Daily Mail said that the attackers were “thought to have used brass knuckles to pummel his head” in an attack that lasted around 30 seconds.

Henderson was pronounced dead before they reached the hospital. His death was due to serious head injuries.

A Greek news organization reported that eight people have been arrested including a 32-year-old Serbian and a 34-year-old Greek national.

The Austin, Texas native recently graduated from the University of Arizona in May with a bachelor’s degree in business finance and entrepreneurship. It was his love for business that brought him to Greece, his family told CNN. Henderson was there working on a photo shoot to launch a new clothing line.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

I ❤️this family and want to help seek justice for #BakariHenderson – Please help! Justice for Bakari Fund https://t.co/MzJ1JLW7El — Mavis Ball (@ATXmae) July 8, 2017

“Bakari loved spending time with family and friends, traveling, and meeting new people. He was a big thinker and enjoyed coming up with new business ventures. Bakari was an inspiration to all he met. He loved life and lived it to the fullest,” they said in a statement.

Officials from the University of Arizona sent their condolences to Bakari’s family.

said in a statement. “I can only imagine the deep sense of loss they must be feeling at his untimely death. It is always a tragedy when a young life ends before it has really yet to begin.” “All of us at the University of Arizona are shocked and saddened by the loss of our recent graduate, Bakari Henderson. Our hearts and prayers are with his friends and family,” university president Robert C. Robbins“I can only imagine the deep sense of loss they must be feeling at his untimely death. It is always a tragedy when a young life ends before it has really yet to begin.”

RELATED NEWS:

UPDATE: Man Suspected Of Road Rage Death Of High School Grad Turns Himself In

#SayHerName: Armed Woman Killed By Seattle Police Suffered From Mental Health Issues, Says Family

The Woke Files: Top OSU Prospect Sports, ‘I Hope I Don’t Get Killed For Being Black Today T-Shirt To Practice