Bill Cosby’s Retrial Date Has Been Set

Find out when the star is set to appear back in court.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Bill Cosby Preliminary Hearing

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Bill Cosby may have gotten a break when his sexual assault case was deemed a mistrial last month — but the real madness is just getting started.

According to ABC News, the legendary comedian will be re-tried for alleged sexual assault in Norristown, Pennsylvania, beginning on November 6, 2017. Judge Steven O’Neill, who oversaw the first trial, also ordered attorneys to submit jury selection questions and instructions no later than October 30.  You may recall that Temple University staff member, Andrea Constand, accused Cosby of assaulting her back in 2004, saying that he gave her pills that rendered her unable to stop his advances.

Although Constand testified for seven hours during the first trial, Cosby (who did not testify during the first trial) still managed to get away free. However, he did claim in his 2005 deposition tapes that he gave Benadryl to Constand to relax her, and then they had a consensual sexual encounter. After 50 hours of deliberation, trial one ended with jurors unable to render a unanimous verdict, so Judge O’Neil declared a mistrial. If convicted in the mistrial, Cosby would face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

photos