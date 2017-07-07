Comedian Michael Blackson Performing At The Addison Improv All Weekend

Looking for something to do DFW?
Comedian Michael Blackson will be doing his thing tonight, tomorrow, and Sunday at the Addison Improv!
He stopped by 97.9 The Beat today to chop it up with DJ Kayotik and it was crazy.
Check out the funny, exclusive video below:
Click Here To See Michael Blackson Perform at the Addison Improv
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
