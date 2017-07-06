Entertainment News
NeNe Leaks Has Some Advice For Joseline Hernandez And Her Beef With VH1

A reality TV OG gives her take.

97.9 The Beat Staff
ELLE, E! And IMG Host New York Fashion Week February 2017 Kick-Off Event

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty


Reality superstar NeNe Leaks is giving advice to Joseline Hernandez that she may or may not want to hear. NeNe went on The Ryan Cameron Morning Show and sounded off on Joesline’s fight with VH1 — a network that allegedly owes her $150,000.

“I like Joseline,” NeNe started. “But this is just what I would have to say…you need a good team around you and good friends around you. They need to be talking to you and you do not need to air your dirty laundry out on social media.”

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member continued, “You cannot fight these networks. They are way bigger than you. You need to fight it behind closed doors and privately.” NeNe said that networks can really damage someone’s career if you’re not careful. She ended with, “Get into a conference, get into a meeting with your team and the network and work it out behind closed doors.” You can watch her full response below.


Well, it looks like it’s a little too late for Joseline to take NeNe’s advice, considering she was all over social media with her “dirty laundry” this past week. There’s still time to make a change though. We’ll wait to find out what Joseline’s next moves will be.

