Yikes! Webbie Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting His Girlfriend And Holding Her Hostage

Find out the crazy details.

97.9 The Beat Staff
BET Hip Hop Awards 2011 - Arrivals

Source: Moses Robinson / Getty

According to WVLA, Webbie was arrested on Wednesday in Baton Rouge, Louisana after an alleged domestic dispute in a hotel room with his girlfriend. Police say that the 25-year-old woman told cops that Webbie choked her, hit her and refused to let her leave the room for more than two hours. The Advocate reports that the victim had a fractured nose that left her coughing and spitting up blood. She also had belt whelps up and down her thighs and back. The young woman told reporters that she has lived with the rapper in Atlanta for the past 11 months and that they were visiting Baton Rouge for Fourth of July weekend when the incident took place.

After being arrested, Webbie complained of some medical issue, so he was taken to a nearby hospital. But unfortunately for him, he was cleared by doctors and then taken to jail. The “Wipe Me Down” rapper has been charged with three felonies, including second degree battery, false imprisonment, and domestic abuse by strangulation. But this isn’t Webbie’s first time getting booked for getting physical.

Back in 2012, he was arrested for battery and robbery, after he allegedly kicked a woman down the stairs. Webbie is currently still behind bars following his recent incident. No word on whether or not he’ll be granted bail.

