Azealia Banks And Iggy Azalea Are Reportedly Working On Music Together

Iggy Azalea and Azealia Banks have had beef since both ladies were on the come up, back in 2011. Now, the female emcees have ended their feud and reportedly are working on new music together. The “Fancy” rapper took to Snapchat on Tuesday to announce that she and Banks were collaborating on a song for her upcoming album Digital Distortion. She wrote, “Public service announcement. Azealia is going to be on DD. We are collaborating. Burn your wigs now or preserve them in your freezer for release day.”

I dont expect you guys to understand why i would collaborate with someone who has publicly said they hope i die. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2017

This has been something extremely negative for so long, if there is a way to make it positive and also be creative together, im here for it. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2017

But before fans could even rejoice or complain, Azealia made it clear that they’re only in the talking stages of collaborating together. She wrote:

#AzealiaBanks talks about her upcoming collaboration with #IggyAzalea (Swipe) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 5, 2017 at 6:38am PDT

