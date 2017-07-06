Entertainment News
Azealia Banks And Iggy Azalea Are Reportedly Working On Music Together

Welcome to the twilight zone.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Elvis Duran and Iggy Azalea Host Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade - Kickoff Event

Source: Aaron Davidson / Getty

Is 2017 really the year of reconciliation?

Iggy Azalea and Azealia Banks have had beef since both ladies were on the come up, back in 2011. Now, the female emcees have ended their feud and reportedly are working on new music together. The “Fancy” rapper took to Snapchat on Tuesday to announce that she and Banks were collaborating on a song for her upcoming album Digital Distortion. She wrote, “Public service announcement. Azealia is going to be on DD. We are collaborating. Burn your wigs now or preserve them in your freezer for release day.”

But before fans could even rejoice or complain, Azealia made it clear that they’re only in the talking stages of collaborating together. She wrote:

#AzealiaBanks talks about her upcoming collaboration with #IggyAzalea

Shade or nah?

AZEALIA BANKS , IGGY AZALEA

photos