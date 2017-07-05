Entertainment News
Damon Wayans Jr. Defends Controversial Fourth Of July Tweet

See why the comedian isn't backing down.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Disney's 'Big Hero 6' - Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

The entire Wayans family is known for using comedy to speak the truth and nothing but the truth.

Damon Wayans Jr. stuck to the family motto on Tuesday by tweeting how he really feels about Independence day. He wrote:

Although the tweet was funny to some and rang true for most, Wayans was dragged on social media for being offensive and hateful. He defended himself in a follow-up tweet saying:

One follower even brought Damon’s famous dad into the mix. But leave it to a member of the Wayans family to have a funny yet clever comeback:

Do you think Damon Wayans Jr.’s joke crossed the line, or was he speaking facts?

photos