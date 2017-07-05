Entertainment News
2Pac’s Love Letter He Wrote To Madonna In Prison Revealed

farlinave
Portrait of Tupac Shakur

Source: Steve Eichner / Getty

2Pac has many sides to him: the rapper, the actor, the thug, the poet, the revolutionary.

During his incarceration in 1995, he wrote a letter to the icon Madonna breaking up with her because she was white, and for several other reasons. He also warns her in the letter to watch out for the haters because everybody isn’t who they appear to be.

