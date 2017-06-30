Will Carmelo & La La Anthony Be Able To Work It Out? [EXCLUSIVE]

Follow The Beat On Twitter:
After a very public cheating scandal, La La Anthony revealed during an interview on the Wendy Williams show, that she would not be leaving her husband of six years, Carmelo Anthony. While a lot of people are happy to hear that the couple is taking their marriage vows seriously and attempting to work things out, Gary With Da Tea isn’t so sure it’s a good idea.
In fact, he’s almost certain that it won’t pan out, and that La La would benefit from divorce instead. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
RELATED: Why La La Isn’t Divorcing Carmelo Anthony [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Juicy’s Teacup: Are Carmelo & La La Anthony Staying Together? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Amber Rose Shares Thoughts On La La’s Divorce Drama [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/24 – 06/30)
20 photos Launch gallery
1. Xscape and New Edition
Source:Instagram
1 of 20
2. Yara Shahidi and Kofi Siriboe
Source:Instagram
2 of 20
3. Drake, Nas and Nicki Minaj
Source:Instagram
3 of 20
4. Tia Mowry and Garcelle Beauvais
Source:Instagram
4 of 20
5. Ciara and Russell Wilson
Source:Instagram
5 of 20
6. Tamia and Grant Hill
Source:Instagram
6 of 20
7. Issa Rae and Kerry Washington
Source:Instagram
7 of 20
8. Mike Epps and Clifton Powell
Source:Instagram
8 of 20
9. Solange, Keyshia Ka’oir, and Gucci Mane
Source:Instagram
9 of 20
10. Tyra Banks
Source:Instagram
10 of 20
11. Reginae Carter and Toya Wright
Source:Instagram
11 of 20
12. Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Cynthia Bailey, Quad Webb-Lunceford, and NeNe Leakes
Source:Instagram
12 of 20
13. Maxwell and Tank
Source:Instagram
13 of 20
14. Porsha Williams
Source:Instagram
14 of 20
15. Lil Mama
Source:Instagram
15 of 20
16. Toni Braxton
Source:Instagram
16 of 20
17. Sza
Source:Instagram
17 of 20
18. Bryson Tiller and Kendrick Lamar
Source:Instagram
18 of 20
19. Kandi Burruss and Tiny Harris
Source:Instagram
19 of 20
20. Draymond Green
Source:Instagram
20 of 20