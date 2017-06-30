Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Will Carmelo & La La Anthony Be Able To Work It Out? [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
After a very public cheating scandal, La La Anthony revealed during an interview on the Wendy Williams show, that she would not be leaving her husband of six years, Carmelo Anthony. While a lot of people are happy to hear that the couple is taking their marriage vows seriously and attempting to work things out, Gary With Da Tea isn’t so sure it’s a good idea.

In fact, he’s almost certain that it won’t pan out, and that La La would benefit from divorce instead. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

