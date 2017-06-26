Mike Brown’s Family Settles In Wrongful Death Civil Suit For $1 Million

The city of Ferguson, Missouri, has paid $1.5 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Michael Brown’s parents. The settlement amount was paid by the city’s insurance company.

According to ABC News, U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber’s order approving the settlement didn’t mention the amount, but he said the split of the amount between Brown’s parents, Michael Brown Sr. and Lesley McSpadden, is “fair and reasonable” and “provides for a reasonable amount” for attorney fees and expenses.

Webber wrote that the agreement “shall remain sealed by this Court and shall be considered a closed record” because disclosure of the information “could jeopardize the safety of individuals involved in this matter, whether as witnesses, parties, or investigators.”

As we previously reported, in 2015 Brown’s parents along with their attorneys Ben Crump, Anthony Gray, and Daryl Parks, announced that they had filed suit on behalf of their son Brown, who was 18-years-old when he was fatally shot by Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson in 2014.

