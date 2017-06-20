Cuba Refuses To Return Assata Shakur To The U.S. Despite Trump’s Demand

Cuba has responded to Donald Trump’s demands to extradite Assata Shakur by basically saying hell no to 45 in a move that will no doubt send him into a downward spiral of temper tantrums.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Earlier this month, Trump delivered his address on Cuba policy in Miami, where he called for the immediate return of Assata Shakur, born Joanne Chesimard, to the U.S.
Gustavo Machin, Deputy Director of American Affairs at the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, recently spoke with Yahoo News and said that there is absolutely no intention of returning Shakur to U.S.
“I can say it is off the table.” Machin said. “There are very serious doubts about that case. We consider that a politically motivated case against that lady.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Shakur has long been on the list of America’s Most Wanted, following her conviction for killing a New Jersey State Trooper and an ensuing escape from prison back in the 1970s. Shakur was later granted political asylum by Cuba, who considered her to be a heroine who should continue to be protected for fighting for black rights.
Check out today’s Top Stories here:
Will Sean Spicer Make A Final Exit From The Podium?
Warner Bros. Turning Michael Brown Shooting Into A Movie
Rapper Prodigy Of Mobb Deep Dead At 42
2017 Reminder of Celebrities We Will Always Remember That Have Passed Away
2017 Reminder of Celebrities We Will Always Remember That Have Passed Away
1. ProdigySource:Getty 1 of 25
2. Tupac ShakurSource:Getty 2 of 25
3. Shawty LoSource:Getty 3 of 25
4. AaliyahSource:Getty 4 of 25
5. Lisa 'Lefteye' LopezSource:Getty 5 of 25
6. Big PunSource:Getty 6 of 25
7. Tommy FordSource:Getty 7 of 25
8. Notorious B.I.G.Source:Getty 8 of 25
9. Charlie MurphySource:Getty 9 of 25
10. Whitney HoustonSource:Getty 10 of 25
11. PrinceSource:Getty 11 of 25
12. Bobbi KristinaSource:Getty 12 of 25
13. Lee Thompson YoungSource:Getty 13 of 25
14. Michael JacksonSource:Getty 14 of 25
15. Bob MarleySource:Getty 15 of 25
16. Jimi HendrixSource:Getty 16 of 25
17. Richard PryorSource:Getty 17 of 25
18. Muhammad AliSource:Getty 18 of 25
19. Kimbo SliceSource:BELLATOR MMA 19 of 25
20. Phife Dawg (of A Tribe Called request)Source:Phife Dawg Estate 20 of 25
21. Natalie ColeSource:Getty 21 of 25
22. Chris Kelly (of Kriss Kross)Source:Getty 22 of 25
23. Heavy DSource:Getty 23 of 25
24. Eazy-ESource:Getty 24 of 25
25. Old Dirty BastardSource:Getty 25 of 25