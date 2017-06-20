News & Gossip
Cuba Refuses To Return Assata Shakur To The U.S. Despite Trump’s Demand

Cuba = 1, Trump = 0

Assata Shakur

Cuba has responded to Donald Trump’s demands to extradite Assata Shakur by basically saying hell no to 45 in a move that will no doubt send him into a downward spiral of temper tantrums.

Earlier this month, Trump delivered his address on Cuba policy in Miami, where he called for the immediate return of Assata Shakur, born Joanne Chesimard, to the U.S.

Gustavo Machin, Deputy Director of American Affairs at the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, recently spoke with Yahoo News and said that there is absolutely no intention of returning Shakur to U.S.

“I can say it is off the table.” Machin said. “There are very serious doubts about that case. We consider that a politically motivated case against that lady.”

Shakur has long been on the list of America’s Most Wanted, following her conviction for killing a New Jersey State Trooper and an ensuing escape from prison back in the 1970s. Shakur was later granted political asylum by Cuba, who considered her to be a heroine who should continue to be protected for fighting for black rights.

