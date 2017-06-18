Videos
Home > Videos

B.o.B Talks Being An Independent Artist In a New Music Scene [Exclusive Video]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
B.O.B. at #BirthdayBashATL2017

Source: ATLpics.net / ATLPics.Net

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

B.o.B sits down with J.Nicks to talk about being an independent artist in this new age music scene, before hoping on stage and shutting down #BirthdayBashATL2017. Check out the video below…

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!


B.O.B. at #BirthdayBashATL2017

B.O.B. at #BirthdayBashATL2017

7 photos Launch gallery

B.O.B. at #BirthdayBashATL2017

Continue reading B.O.B. at #BirthdayBashATL2017

B.O.B. at #BirthdayBashATL2017

Get Ether by B.O.B. Download Now

b.o.b. , BirthdayBash

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Ashanti Slams Concert Crew After Video Malfunction
 2 hours ago
06.19.17
Tupac
“All Eyez On Me” Exceeds Expectations With Projected…
 4 hours ago
06.19.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Show
YFN Lucci and Young Thug Trade Shots Over…
 4 hours ago
06.19.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign & Trey Songz…
 2 days ago
06.17.17
US-ENTERTAINMENT-IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS
New Music: Jhene Aiko ft. Chris Brown “Hello…
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Meechie Ro at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
LeCrae at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
B.O.B. at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Dram at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
DJ Luke Nasty at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Fat Joe at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
YFN Lucci at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
T. Grizzley at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Joe Gifted at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Terius Gray AKA Juvenile Booking Photo
Trending
Rapper Juvenile In Jail Over $150,000 In Unpaid…
 2 days ago
06.17.17
photos