“All Eyez On Me” Exceeds Expectations With Projected $31M Opening Weekend

Tupac’s biopic has performed well.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
According to a report from Deadline, Eyez exceeded expectations when it came to box office take. Originally projected at anywhere between $15 million and $22 million for its opening weekend, the total intake is expected to hit nearly $10 million over those estimations. It enjoyed a strong opening day of $12.8 million, on a Friday that coincided with Pac’s birthday, but Lionsgate should be happy with the film’s overall performance.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours