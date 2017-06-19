“All Eyez On Me” Exceeds Expectations With Projected $31M Opening Weekend

Despite the mixed reviews and some critics, All Eyez On Me, the Tupac Shakur biopic hit theaters this weekend, and the fans didn’t stay away. Even Jada Pinkett-Smith and 50 Cent posted some negative feedback via social media.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to a report from Deadline, Eyez exceeded expectations when it came to box office take. Originally projected at anywhere between $15 million and $22 million for its opening weekend, the total intake is expected to hit nearly $10 million over those estimations. It enjoyed a strong opening day of $12.8 million, on a Friday that coincided with Pac’s birthday, but Lionsgate should be happy with the film’s overall performance.