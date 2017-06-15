Hip-Hop Spot: What Did XXL’s 2017 Freshman Class Get Right? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Every year, XXL Magazine releases its Freshman Class issue, which highlights the next generation of rappers who could very well be running the industry one day. This year’s list has produced a lot of buzz, with polarized responses; some folks are here for it, others think they got it all wrong. Headkrack shares his two cents, along with special guest Noel, who is making his second appearance on the Hip-Hop Spot.

Who should have been on the list? Who is going to take over in 2018? Check out this exclusive video to hear more from the discussion in this Hip-Hop Spot in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

