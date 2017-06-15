LouGotCash Drops ‘Make 10’ [Audio]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
New music from Power 105.1 DJ Self’s artist LouGotCash. Check out the audio below DFW.
If you like that, check out LouGotCash’s older single “Pipe Down” with 1738 Remy Boy Monty
